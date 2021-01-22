Doc.com Token (MTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Doc.com Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

About Doc.com Token

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

Buying and Selling Doc.com Token

Doc.com Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doc.com Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doc.com Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doc.com Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

