Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

