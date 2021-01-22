Dock Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 7% against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

