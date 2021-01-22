Doctors Coin Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $154.40 million and approximately $24,656.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

