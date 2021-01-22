DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

