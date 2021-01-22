Dogecoin Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $159.50 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00424258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,053,286,917 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

