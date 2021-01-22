Dollars (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,430.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Dollars has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Dollars has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $27,430.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,215,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,333,576 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

