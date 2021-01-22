Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $254.50. 1,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,823. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.13. The company has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

