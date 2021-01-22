Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CZA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 32,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,161. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

