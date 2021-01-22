Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 331.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

