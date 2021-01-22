Domani Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.30. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,964. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.