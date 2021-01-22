Domani Wealth LLC Sells 13,417 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,078,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,568,811. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

