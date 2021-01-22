Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 70,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

