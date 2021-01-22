Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,670. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after buying an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

