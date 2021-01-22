DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 4.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,567,000 after buying an additional 1,002,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 497,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. 3,038,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

