DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TC Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.35. 1,639,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

