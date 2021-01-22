DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 15,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 4,866,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

