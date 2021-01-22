DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $4.95 Million in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. EchoStar accounts for 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.24% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 439,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 99.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 29.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EchoStar by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $41.89.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. EchoStar’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

