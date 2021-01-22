DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,106,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

