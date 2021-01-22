DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 10,750 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 299,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.