DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,919 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 9,868,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,844. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.