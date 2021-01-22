DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,550 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.18% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 60,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.39. 2,402,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,931. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

