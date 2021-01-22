Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.25

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $15.54. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 25,376 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.53 million and a PE ratio of -23.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.25.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.