dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $$576.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.31 and a 200 day moving average of $570.16. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $453.00 and a 12-month high of $610.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

