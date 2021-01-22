DOS Network (DOS) Market Capitalization Hits $9.91 Million

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DOS Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. DOS Network has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $1.30 million worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.

DOS Network is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DOS Network is dos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

