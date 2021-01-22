DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $19.87. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 96,178 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 44,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

