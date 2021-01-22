Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 17.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.2% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 31.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Dover stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.