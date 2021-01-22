Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (DSM.L) (LON:DSM) Shares Up 1.5%

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (DSM.L) (LON:DSM) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 57,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 89,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.97.

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (DSM.L) (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

