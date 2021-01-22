Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDY stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

