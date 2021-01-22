Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.40 million and a P/E ratio of 49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 12-month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.47.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.