Dragon Coins Achieves Market Cap of $5.33 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00587695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.76 or 0.04128299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.