Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman Sells 300,000 Shares

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total value of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35).

GROW traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 678 ($8.86). 228,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,408. The company has a market capitalization of £942.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 644.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.19. Draper Esprit plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

