Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRETF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

