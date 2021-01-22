DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and $668,083.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

