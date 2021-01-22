Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.09

Shares of Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and traded as low as $50.21. Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 17,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market capitalization of £26.09 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Driver Group plc (DRV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Norris acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($32,453.62).

About Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services.

