Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 876 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.61 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

