DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $6.51 million and $201,097.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

