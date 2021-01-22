DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Natixis boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

JNJ stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

