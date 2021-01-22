DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $495,953.80

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $495,953.80 and approximately $7,629.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008911 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

