Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.26

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 5703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -456.45.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

