DuckDaoDime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $810,241.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $34.51 or 0.00106256 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $810,241.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

