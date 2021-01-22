DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $33.80 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for about $33.80 or 0.00104488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $21.59 million and $1.31 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.