DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops One Day Volume of $810,241.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $810,241.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $34.51 or 0.00106256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.