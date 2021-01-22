Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) (LON:DNDL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $298.00

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) (LON:DNDL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.00 and traded as low as $298.00. Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) shares last traded at $298.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

About Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) (LON:DNDL)

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

