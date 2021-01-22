Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 276,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 653,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.