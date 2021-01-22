Dwight Steffensen Sells 500 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 201,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.74. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

