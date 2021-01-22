DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIED) rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED)

DXI Capital Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

