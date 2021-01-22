Dynamic Trading Rights Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,459.00 (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and $24,459.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

