Dynamite Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,393.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $71,990.29 and approximately $74,393.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00059855 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003318 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dynamite Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Buying and Selling Dynamite
Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
