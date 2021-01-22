Dynatrace, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dynatrace in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of DT opened at $46.01 on Friday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

